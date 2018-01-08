Glosfer Enters Japanese Cryptocurrency Market

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

Glosfer Signed a Contract With Lapurema Holdings to Advance Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchange

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glosfer, a Seoul-based blockchain company, signed a contract with Lapurema Holdings to jointly improve Bitstation, Lapurema's cryptocurrency?exchange in Japan.?Mojuran Group, another Japanese partner of Gloser, contributed to establishing the business partnership between Glosfer and Lapurema Holding.

Lapurema Holdings is a FinTech company in Japan, which develops and distributes platforms for P2P games, as well as its interests in blockchain and its cryptocurrency exchange. The company is developing a blockchain technology-based lottery system in Laos and is partnering with a large payment company in Rwanda to explore the cryptocurrency business further.

"Under the deal, we will provide our technology and know-how of operating exchanges to Lapurema Holdings, so that it can improve the service quality of its Japanese cryptocurrency exchange and expand its market share," said Taewon Kim, CEO of Glosfer. "This will also help us increase revenues in international markets as Glosfer's expertise in operating exchanges will be recognized both at home and abroad."

Masakaju Utsunomiya, CEO of Lapurema Holdings, said, "With Glosfer's technology, we can upgrade our cryptocurrency exchange, increase our market share in Japan and make profits, which will benefit both parties. We are excited to improve our service."

About Glosfer

Glosfer is a leading blockchain technology and services company in South Korea. Building on its roots as a first-generation blockchain company, the company strives to expand its activities into various industries to bolster its reach in both domestic and international markets, by leveraging innovative technologies and services, including its PHP API blockchain platform PACKUTH and its online and offline cryptocurrency trading platforms. With its upcoming Infinity Project, powered by its own HYCON coin, the company seeks to establish and facilitate its own cryptocurrency ecosystem while contributing to a more transparent and fair society based on blockchain technology through cooperation with public institutions.

