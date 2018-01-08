Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates weigh in on marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican gubernatorial candidates have mostly avoided taking a clear stance on legalizing medical marijuana while both Democratic candidates support the policy change.

The Tulsa World reports that Gov. Mary Fallin on Friday set a June 26 election for the medical marijuana legalization question. The measure is on the primary ballot instead of the November general election.

Democrats Connie Johnson and Drew Edmondson both say they support the use of medical marijuana. Johnson is a former state senator and Edmondson is a former state attorney general.

The Oklahoman reports that Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb says his campaign will focus on more “substantive issues.” Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt says he’s concerned the bill will allow for recreational use. Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett says voters should read the initiative carefully.