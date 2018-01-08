Oklahoma agency wants help on new license plate design - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma agency wants help on new license plate design

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Officials at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality want the public's help in selecting a design for new license plates.

The Oklahoman reported that the state will soon release environmental awareness specialty plates. Voting opened Monday on three possible designs and will continue through Jan. 19. Two winners will be announced Jan. 22.

The choices include the state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher, flying over the western plains; a grazing buffalo and a vivid sunset over a field of flowers.

Each specialty plate will cost $38, with $24 going to a program that provides funding to Oklahoma schools so they can work on environmentally focused projects.

Voting is being conducted at www.deq.state.ok.us under the "Environmental Education" column.

