Oklahoma agency wants help on new license plate design

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.
One southwest Oklahoma resident is $3 million richer. A winning lottery ticket was sold at the Chisholm Corner on Plato Road in Duncan.
One man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot during an incident on Monday morning. Sources tell 7News the incident began near the Cowgirls Gentleman's Club west of Lawton where the victim was originally shot. The injured man ended up at the Stripes convenience store at 67th and Cache Road in Lawton. At some point, the vehicle he was driving was damaged. Our crew on scene Monday morning witnessed a vehicle being looked at by law enforcement which had front end da...
