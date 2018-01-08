Gunshot victim with drug record found dead in abandoned house in ETX

Joshua Ray Tillery, 30, of Marshall, Texas, was found dead about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in an abandoned house on Bennett Road in Karnack in eastern Harrison County, Texas. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Harrison County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a man's body in an abandoned house as a homicide.

Joshua Ray Tillery, 30, of Marshall, Texas, was found dead about 5:30 p.m. Sunday off Bennett Road in the Karnack area in eastern Harrison County.

He had at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

Tillery's body had been in the abandoned residence at least a day before being discovered, sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb said.

"That area where he was found is way off the roadway. It is an abandoned home. There are many people who drive .... right past that location and never even know it is there."

Investigators were back on the scene along the long, dead-end dirt road Monday searching for evidence.

In particular, they are hunting for Tillery's cellphone. They believe it may hold some clues about his death.

Investigators also reportedly are going through Tillery's phone records.

His body has been sent to Tyler, Texas, for an autopsy to confirm the cause of his death.

Online records show Tillery was released from the Panola County, Texas, Jail on $17,000 bond Oct. 31.

He had been arrested the previous date on three drug charges.

Authorities say one of those charges was for possession of a pound of cocaine.

Harrison County also has record of Tillery being arrested Jan. 27, 2014.

Tillery, who then lived in the 400 block of East Meredith in Marshall, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on four drug charges and for running a traffic light and have an expired driver's license.

He was released Feb. 21, 2014, on bonds totaling $20,860, online booking records show.

Tillery's death is the first homicide this year for the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, which recorded none in 2017.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Tillery's death to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.

Or, to remain anonymous, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

