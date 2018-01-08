UPDATE: Man shot in the face, robbed early Monday morning west of Lawton

LPD and LFD responded to the scene of 67th and Cache Road on Monday morning. (Source KSWO)

A CCSO vehicle blocks the entrance to Cowgirls west of Lawton after a man was reportedly shot there after an early morning incident on Monday. (Source KSWO)

Law enforcement was looking at this vehicle on Monday morning after a man was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital. (Source KSWO)

A man was shot in the face and robbed early Monday morning at a gentleman's club west of Lawton.

The Comanche County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the victim was shot in the face during a robbery a little after 8 a.m. on Monday. They say the victim then hit the club Cowgirls on west Cache Road with his vehicle before driving away. The driver eventually ended up at the Stripes on 67th and Cache Road in Lawton. That is when first responders were called to the scene and the victim was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The victim has been described as a 40-year-old male but no other information has been released pending notification of family members. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said he suffered a gunshot wound to the face, a broken leg and other injuries. They are currently waiting for an update on his condition from OU Medical Center where he was taken to be treated for his injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

