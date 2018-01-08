Ft. Sill plans prescribed burn on the east range - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ft. Sill plans prescribed burn on the east range

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- You may be seeing some smoke coming from Fort Sill but don't worry. It is a prescribed burn and it's expected to burn through the night.

The burn is happening in the East Range North Arbuckle.  It's needed to reduce fuel loading in the north impact area and nearby training areas.

Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services will burn 3,700 acres. It's not expected to impact any training areas, hunting, or other activities. Smoke and flames may be visible along I-44 and near Elgin.

