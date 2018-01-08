New Lawton City Council members sworn into office - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New Lawton City Council members sworn into office

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow's meeting will be the first for the newest Lawton City Council members.

This morning, Sean Fortenbaugh of Ward Six, Onreka Johnson of Ward 7, and Randy Warren of Ward 8 were sworn into office. The new members are filling seats left vacant by Cherry Phillips, V. Gay McGahee, and Doug Wells.

We caught up with Mayor Fred Fitch today about what these three new members have to catch up on.

"Lots to learn, lot of homework that needs to be done for every meeting, a lot of understanding the city charter because there are restrictions to what the council people can and cannot do."

The first meeting of the newly convened council will be tomorrow evening at 6:00 at City Hall.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

