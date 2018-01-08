Voters head to the polls to choose GOP nominee for vacant House District 51 seat

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma voters in House District 51 will head to the polls tomorrow to choose the Republican nominee for the vacant house seat.

The House district includes portions of Stephens, Grady, and McClain counties.

Dustin Payne, a business owner in Chickasha, will face off with Brad Boles, a business owner and the mayor of Marlow, in the Republican primary for the seat. Payne and Boles are vying for a seat vacated by former Representative Scott Biggs.

The winner of tomorrow's election will run against Democrat Charles Murdock in the general election on March 6th.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. tomorrow. Voters must bring proof of identity.

