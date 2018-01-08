Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Announces L. Ruth Clark Promoted to Partner

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- L. Ruth Clark has been named a partner at Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP. Ms. Clark joined BAL in 2010 and practices from the Houston office, where she concentrates on all U.S. employment-based corporate immigration matters, with a specialization in I-9 and compliance legal services. She currently oversees some of BAL's most high-profile clients and is a key leader in support of the firm's compliance practice. Ms. Clark is a subject matter expert in her field and is a frequent speaker at local and national continuing legal education courses, in addition to industry-related seminars and conferences.

Ms. Clark is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). She earned her Juris Doctorate at the University of Houston Law Center and her Bachelor of Arts in French from the University of Texas. She is admitted to the State Bar of Texas.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and clients more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides comprehensive services from 18 offices across six continents. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. Non-U.S. offices are operated by affiliated entities in those countries. See website for details. www.balglobal.com.

