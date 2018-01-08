New tax law may impact donations to Caritas of Waco in 2018 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New tax law may impact donations to Caritas of Waco in 2018

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
Caritas served around 32,000 families through its food pantry alone in 2017. (Source: KXXV) Caritas served around 32,000 families through its food pantry alone in 2017. (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The new tax law President Donald Trump signed just a few weeks ago is already causing some concerns for a non-profit organization in Waco.

Buddy Edwards, the executive director of Caritas, is worried the changes to the tax law will affect their funding for 2018 and beyond.

The standard deduction has nearly doubled from $6,350 to $12,000, which may lead to fewer people itemizing their taxes.

Edwards says this lack of incentive could affect the generosity of their donors.

"Each year, particularly at the end of the year, we try to encourage donations to come into our organization," Edwards said. "If that is impacted, it could have some seriously ramifications for our overall funding and our ability to provide programs and services to people in need in the community."

Edwards said Caritas served around 32,000 families through its food pantry alone in 2017.

He hopes people choose to give out of the kindness of their hearts, so they can continue to serve those in need for years to come.

