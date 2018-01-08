Hear Directly from Senior Prosecutors at ACI's 5th False Claims & Qui Tam Enforcement Conference

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

Where senior in-house counsel, government officials and the best of the defense and relator bar gather to analyze the rapidly-changing false claims enforcement & litigation landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day comprehensive conference on the most pressing issues affecting false claims and qui tam enforcement including updates affecting the healthcare and life sciences, financial services and aerospace and defense industries.

Hear Senior In-House Counsel Discuss Investigations and How to Manage Whistleblower Reports from Anthem, BAE Systems, Cardinal Health, Consulate Health Care, Fluor Corporation, GSK, The Boeing Company, U.S. Bank, Sanofi US.

Hear directly from Senior Prosecutors:

Pierre Armand

Co-Chief, Civil Frauds Unit

U.S. Attorney's Office. Southern District of New York

Jacob T. Elberg

Chief, Health Care

Government Fraud Unit

U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey

Russell S. Kent

Special Counsel for Litigation

Office of the Attorney General, State of Florida

Andre J. Lagarde

Assistant U.S. Attorney

U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Louisiana

Christine Roushdy

Assistant U.S. Attorney

U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Virginia

Gregg Shapiro

Chief, Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit

U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts

Jay Speers

Counsel, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit

Office of the Attorney General, State of New York

Scott J. Spiegelman

Deputy Bureau Chief

NYS Office of the Attorney General, Taxpayer Protection Bureau

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be accessed at www.americanconference.com/FalseClaims.

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York, ACI has grown to produce more than 90 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the world.

