Amputee creates Facebook support group

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - A Walters resident created a Facebook page to reach other people who have lost a limb or were born without one, calling it a modern-day support group where people can talk about their experiences and share information on prosthetics.

Tahlor Cartwright created the page after she lost her leg in a motorcycle accident back in March of 2016.

"There was a car in the middle of the road. So, I tried to go around them and whenever I did I hit the car behind them," she said.

Cartwright was flown to a nearby trauma center where she spent three weeks in the hospital.

"I knew whenever I woke up what was about to happen to me. So, I made the call to amputate," Cartwright said.

After making that decision, she searched for videos about prosthetics by fellow amputees, with little success.

"Cause I had never seen anyone that had a prosthetic, that was in my family with a prosthetic or anything so I was kinda going through it by myself," Cartwright said.

She didn't want anybody else to have to go through it alone, which is why she created the 'Lost Limbs Support Group' Facebook page.

"I want it to be so now that when you go to the hospital the doctor says 'you have to add this Facebook page...just on there and look,'" she said.

Within three days of starting the page, Cartwright has more than 300 followers and she says she's already accomplishing her goal.

"An older man got on and he was like 'I don't know what to say on here, I'm nervous, I just got my leg amputated.' And it's like we've all been there,” she said. “He said 'I'm only four days out and this and that and we're like 'Just say whatever you want that's what this is for' and so he's starting to loosen up a little bit. It's been amazing."

Cartwright is encouraging everyone to 'like' her page Lost Limbs Support Group. She said it gives people a glimpse on how amputees live because many people don't understand. Cartwright also has a private group where amputees can join.

