Lawton man sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man is heading to federal prison for more than 30 years after a jury convicted him of taking part in a robbery with other gang members.

Prosecutors say Jackie Duncan held a couple at gunpoint in their apartment in 2014, while his partners in crime beat a man in the head with a metal pipe and robbed him. Duncan was sentenced to 386 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

7News has been reporting on Duncan since 2007 when he was charged with a gang related murder in Lawton. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of felonious pointing of a firearm. Department of Corrections records show he served four years before being released.

