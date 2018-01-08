Comanche County Democrats hold forum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County Democrats gathered on Monday night for a special candidates forum at the Great Plains Technology Center where men and women running for office in the county area answered questions.

Five Democratic candidates, each vying for different positions, spoke. The speakers included Jacobi Crowley, John McKenna and gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson.

Democratic Party chair, Terry Greshan said the forum was held not just so that candidates could speak, but so that they could connect with Comanche County voters.

"I just wanted people to know that there is somebody that they can vote for that represents them," he said, "and the more they get to hear these people speak, the more they know that that person is saying exactly the same thing they're thinking, only they've got the guts to run for office."

The forum's organizers hope to hold more events like this – with more candidates – ahead of the primary elections.

