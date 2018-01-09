Are You Banking With the Best? GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2018 Winners

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading personal finance website GOBankingRates is announcing the winners for the Best Banks of 2018, marking the sixth year of the initiative.

The Best Banks of 2018 rankings provide readers with a resource to find the ideal bank for their needs. Best Banks of 2018 recognizes banks that provide the most value to their customers. The initiative features an objective and extensive analysis of the leading financial institutions in the United States, with categories created around the most in-demand and high-value banking features and products.

Best Banks of 2018 is honoring the top banks in five different categories, plus 10 additional editors' picks awards. The categories were chosen based on audience interest and diversity, and the winners reflect banks that excelled in a certain area over the other finalists:

Best National Bank

Best Online Bank

Best Savings Account

Best Checking Account

Best CD Account

Ally Bank was named Best Online Bank for the fourth year in a row, and Synchrony and TD Bank were two-time winners in their respective categories. Bank of Internet USA took home three awards, and Barclays Bank Delaware won two of the Editors' Picks. Editors' Picks have a single winner chosen for standout factors by the research and editorial staff, and can be viewed here.

Unlike other best banks listings, GOBankingRates takes into account more than just interest rates. More than 100 banks are reviewed, and the top 10 banks in each of the five categories are chosen based on several critical factors. By focusing on the true needs of the customer, GOBankingRates provides a clear and concise explanation of what each bank has to offer so consumers can easily choose the best bank for themselves.

To rank the best banks, GOBankingRates analyzed the FDIC's list of banks sorted by asset size, excluding non-active institutions, investment banks and any institutions that require customers to use investment services to access commercial bank accounts. This list of 110 banks includes 82 brick-and-mortar banks and 28 online-only banks, according to the GOBankingRates database.

Additional factors considered were BauerFinancial Star Rating for overall financial strength and selection of products, such as auto loans, mortgage loans, investing services and more.

You can view the entire list of Best Banks of 2018 finalists here.

