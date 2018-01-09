University of Oklahoma gymnast says sports doctor abused her - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

University of Oklahoma gymnast says sports doctor abused her

(Source University of Oklahoma) (Source University of Oklahoma)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A University of Oklahoma gymnast and former Olympic hopeful says she is among more than 100 women and girls who say they are victims of sexual abuse by a now-imprisoned Michigan sports doctor.

OU sophomore Maggie Nichols said in a statement Tuesday that Dr. Larry Nassar violated her innocence at the Karolyi Ranch Olympic training camp in Texas. Minnesota native Nichols' lawyer is John Manly.

Manly represents 107 females suing two institutions that employed Nassar: USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians; and Michigan State University.

Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting the gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment. He is scheduled for sentencing next week on the molestation cases. He was sentenced in December to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

