Report: 18 states may introduce sports betting bills in 2018 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Report: 18 states may introduce sports betting bills in 2018

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A new report predicts 18 states will introduce bills to regulate sports betting this year, with 11 having a good chance of passing one.

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, which tracks gambling legislation nationwide, says that's just the minimum; the firm predicts more than 30 states could introduce sports betting bills.

The U.S. Supreme Court this year will decide a case brought by New Jersey that seeks to overturn a ban on sports betting in all but four states: Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

States listed as likely to introduce a sports betting bill are: Massachusetts; Rhode Island; New York; New Jersey; West Virginia; South Carolina; Georgia; Florida; Illinois; Michigan; Iowa; Minnesota; Louisiana; Mississippi; Oklahoma and California. Indiana and Kentucky already have introduced bills.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers see boost for immigration deal after Trump remarks

    Lawmakers see boost for immigration deal after Trump remarks

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-10 06:09:47 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-01-11 01:12:34 GMT

    Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.

    Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.

  • Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-10 17:30:55 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:11 PM EST2018-01-11 01:11:37 GMT

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Death toll hits 17 in California mudslides; 13 missing

    Death toll hits 17 in California mudslides; 13 missing

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:50 AM EST2018-01-10 07:50:06 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-01-11 01:10:32 GMT

    Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

    Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly