Suspect identified in Lawton homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Suspect identified in Lawton homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man was charged with concealing information about a homicide at the end of 2017.

Kenneth B. Porter is charged with accessory after the fact, a felony. According to court records, Porter failed to report the murder of Anthony Johnson so that he and the suspect, Reginald Talbert, would avoid punishment. The crime was committed at Porter’s residence.

Porter will next appear in court on January 16th.

