Logan County man accused of stabbing girlfriend and dog

LOGAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A man was still behind bars at last check in Logan County after he was accused of stabbing his girlfriend and her dog.

The victim's neighbor called police after she says the woman came up to her home, covered in blood. The victim said her boyfriend of ten years had stabbed her and her dog several times.

The dog was taken to a pet hospital in Oklahoma City. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

“Yesterday to me is absolutely despicable. He could have killed her and the dog… I keep telling her why are you continuing to be with him? Your life is hell there,” said Jenny Arrington.

The suspect faces two charges for domestic assault and injuring an animal. It's not clear what led up to the attack.

The woman's dog has been discharged from the pet hospital in Oklahoma City and is expected to make a full recovery.

