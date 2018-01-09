Dolly Parton's Stampede show is losing its Dixie - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

(RNN) – Dolly’s ditching the Dixie in her popular dinner show.

Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede will simply become Dolly Parton’s Stampede when it opens for the 2018 season.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said, referring to Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede.

“We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

Her Stampede shows are currently located in Pigeon Forge, TN, and Branson, MO.

“There is interest in several parts of the United States and internationally to host one of our unique dinner attraction shows,” Jim Rule, the CEO with World Choice Investments, the company that operates Parton’s attractions.

“We continually listen to our guests and our desire to expand coupled with our desire to stay relevant in today’s changing world led us to simplify our shows’ names.”

One woman on social media accused Parton of buckling to PC culture.

Another person mocked the change.

Although the name is changing, the theme will stay familiar.

The Stampede website says the show “will thrill you with daring feats of trick riding and competition, pitting North against South in a friendly and fun rivalry.”

Just no mention of Dixie.

