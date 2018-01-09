Gas line ruptured by excavator at 45th St and Gore Blvd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A gas line was ruptured by a 3rd party excavator at 45th Street and Gore Blvd in Lawton today.

Emergency personnel and CenterPoint Energy responded to the scene. CenterPoint Energy was able to stop and correct the flow without any impact to services in the surrounding area.

District Director Keith Marple for CenterPoint Energy praised the response time for Lawton Police and Fire.

Please remember to call 811 before you dig. This is a free service to help prevent trees, cable, phone and gas lines from being cut.

