Special Election Results

House 51 Special Election Total Votes Percentage Winner Dustin Payne 206 18% Brad Boles 942 82% X

The showdown is set for March's general election to fill a vacant Oklahoma House seat in Stephens, Grady, and McClain counties.

Marlow mayor and businessman Brad Boles overwhelmingly defeated Chickasha businessman Dustin Payne in Tuesday's Republican primary election.

Boles captured 942 votes to Payne's 206, giving Boles the victory with 82-percent of the ballots. He's moving on to face Democrat Charles Murdock, a businessman, who is also from Marlow.



Blair Schools Proposition Total Votes Percentage For 131 77% Against 39 23%

In the Blair Public Schools District, a 300-thousand dollar school bond proposition was on the ballot. It needed a super majority of 60-percent to pass. Voters exceeded it with 77-percent approval. The final vote was 131 in favor to 39 against. The money will be used for three new buses.

