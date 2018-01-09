Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2017

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.1 billion as of December 31, 2017, a decrease of $466 million from November 30, 2017. The decrease was due to distributions of $757 million, partially offset by market appreciation of $269 million and net inflows of $22 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Market
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Appreciation
AUM
By investment vehicle:
November 2017
Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
December 2017
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$ 11,802
$ (138)
$ (10)
$ (196)
$ 11,458
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,473
41
83
-
6,597
Advisory
11,438
(211)
114
-
11,341
Total Institutional Accounts
29,713
(308)
187
(196)
29,396
Open-end Funds
23,392
330
84
(502)
23,304
Closed-end Funds
9,468
-
(2)
(59)
9,407
Total
$ 62,573
$ 22
$ 269
$ (757)
$ 62,107
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.
