Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.1 billion as of December 31, 2017, a decrease of $466 million from November 30, 2017. The decrease was due to distributions of $757 million, partially offset by market appreciation of $269 million and net inflows of $22 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)





























Market







($ in millions) AUM

Net

Appreciation





AUM By investment vehicle: November 2017

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

December 2017



















Institutional Accounts:

















Japan Subadvisory $ 11,802

$ (138)

$ (10)

$ (196)

$ 11,458 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,473

41

83

-

6,597 Advisory 11,438

(211)

114

-

11,341 Total Institutional Accounts 29,713

(308)

187

(196)

29,396 Open-end Funds 23,392

330

84

(502)

23,304 Closed-end Funds 9,468

-

(2)

(59)

9,407 Total $ 62,573

$ 22

$ 269

$ (757)

$ 62,107





















About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-december-2017-300580343.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



