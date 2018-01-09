Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.1 billion as of December 31, 2017, a decrease of $466 million from November 30, 2017. The decrease was due to distributions of $757 million, partially offset by market appreciation of $269 million and net inflows of $22 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)
















Market 





($ in millions)

AUM


Net


Appreciation




AUM

By investment vehicle:

November 2017


Flows


(Depreciation)


Distributions


December 2017











Institutional Accounts:










Japan Subadvisory

$              11,802


$         (138)


$                (10)


$         (196)


$              11,458

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,473


41


83


-


6,597

Advisory

11,438


(211)


114


-


11,341

Total Institutional Accounts

29,713


(308)


187


(196)


29,396

Open-end Funds

23,392


330


84


(502)


23,304

Closed-end Funds

9,468


-


(2)


(59)


9,407

Total  

$              62,573


$            22


$               269


$         (757)


$              62,107











 

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

