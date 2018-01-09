IOTA Partners with ITIC to Build A Global Alliance of Smart Mobility Testbeds

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

BERLIN and GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The IOTA Foundation, the driving force behind the development of the blockless distributed ledger protocol called "IOTA Tangle" that is used as enabling technology for the shared data economy in IoT ecosystems, is partnering with the International Transportation Innovation Center (ITIC) to build a global alliance of smart mobility testbeds.

IOTA's top priority is to create a worldwide community of developers building smart mobility applications utilizing its open source protocol and IOTA data market platform to enable a shared automated and sustainable mobility ecosystem with the highest possible level of safety and security. IOTA also aims to build energy related applications and supply chain management related applications.

ITIC's key focus is to build a global network of open and closed testbeds to incubate and validate AI-based sustainable mobility services in "smart city" environments using virtual, augmented and physical testing methods, as well as generate a test data pool that can be utilized by the whole smart mobility ecosystem. Developers can thus obtain access to test fleets and test infrastructures within a worldwide network of testbeds and the IOTA data market initiative will be able to provide a unified platform to acquire, share and select high quality test data from certified test sites. Both publicly and privately operated testbeds will be able to participate in the so called ITIC Mobility Testbed Alliance, which is a dedicated initiative of ITIC supported by the IOTA Foundation and to build their testing capabilities towards the requirements of a global market of distributed developers.

"The ITIC Mobility Testbed Alliance will serve as a proving ground for new business models and new technology approaches with IOTA distributed ledgers," said IOTA Co-Founder Dominik Schiener. "We look forward to showing how IOTA-based mobility services can dramatically improve the efficiency and scalability on the transactional level and how the IOTA Data Marketplace can be leveraged to buy and sell vehicle and infrastructure test data across participating testbeds."

"The age of a shared data economy for mobility services requires standardized ways of performing data transactions considering security, scalability and sustainability criteria across very large sensor and actor networks as well as access to high quality test data," explained ITIC Chief Technology Officer Dr. Joachim Taiber. "This is also a global business, therefore our model of funding smart mobility innovation projects will have to work across multiple testbeds, multiple stakeholders – whether on the vehicle or infrastructure side – and across markets."

ITIC Executive Director Jody Bryson remarked, "We started ITIC originally as a local initiative in South Carolina to support our fast growing local automotive ecosystem from a vehicle and infrastructure innovation and testing. I am very pleased to see how our strategic partnership with IOTA and their engagement with the ITIC Mobility Testbed Alliance brings mobility ecosystem innovation to a new level across an international network."

IOTA Co-Founder David Sønstebø said, "The IOTA Foundation is setting up a comprehensive Automotive and Transportation Working Group and this collaboration between The IOTA Foundation and the ITIC on the Mobility Testbed Alliance represents the first official move towards this important goal. It's important for us that to stress that this is the first stage of a large vision that will unfold throughout 2018."

ITIC will also engage as a project partner in the IOTA Ecosystem fund to focus on open source infrastructure development for automated vehicle testbeds.

The first live demonstrations at public events as an outcome of the IOTA/ITIC collaboration can be expected in 2018 with a larger group of joint partner companies.

