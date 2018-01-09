29-count indictment implicates 8 in East Texas drug ring

Clockwise, from top, left: Lenard Atkins, David Williams, Keyonta Johnson and Carlton Johnson have all been indicted in a drug case. Four others (not pictured here), were also indicted in connection with the case. (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)

A federal grand jury has indicted seven men and a woman in connection to 29 drug-related charges.

Lenard Donnell Atkins, 31, Carlton Deshan Johnson, 27, of Jacksonville, Keyonta Monquan Johnson, 23, of Reklaw, and David Lee Williams, 32, of Jacksonville, have been booked into the Gregg County Jail at different times over the past couple months. The indictment also lists Carlos Brejohn Battle, Jimendrick Clenon Shedd, Devante Lee Johnson and Tamarial Lashae Sessions as co-defendants.

Below are the counts and the defendants charged:

Count 1: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, cocaine and other controlled substances (All defendants, Nov. 2016)

Count 2: Possession with intent to distribute meth, cocaine and other controlled substances (Atkins, Nov. 23, 2016)

Count 3: Use, carrying and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Atkins, Nov. 23, 2016)

Count 4: Felon in possession of firearms (Atkins, Nov. 23, 2016)

Count 5: Possession with intent to distribute meth, cocaine and other controlled substances (Atkins, Feb. 17, 2017)

Count 6: Distribution of meth near a playground (Keyonta Johnson, April 5, 2017)

Count 7: Use, carrying and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Keyonta Johnson, April 5, 2017)

Count 8: Distribution of meth near a playground (Keyonta Johnson, April 12, 2017)

Count 9: Use, carrying and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Keyonta Johnson, April 12, 2017)

Count 10: Possession with intent to distribute meth and aiding and abetting (Devante Johnson and Keyonta Johnson, April 21, 2017)

Count 11: Possession with intent to distribute meth on premises where children are present and aiding and abetting (Devante and Keyonta Johnson, April 21, 2017)

Count 12: Use, carrying and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting (Devante and Keyonta Johnson, April 21, 2017)

Count 13: Felon in possession of a firearm (Devante Johnson, April 21, 2017)

Count 14: Possession with intent to distribute meth and aiding and abetting (Carlton Johnson and Session, May 4, 2017)

Count 15: Possession with intent to distribute meth and aiding and abetting (Carlton Johnson and Devante Johnson, May 15, 2017)

Count 16: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Carlton Johnson, May 24, 2017)

Count 17: Use, carrying and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Carlton Johnson, May 24, 2017)

Count 18: Felon in possession of a firearm (Carlton Johnson, May 24, 2017)

Count 19: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Battle, June 6, 2017)

Count 20: Distribution of meth near a playground (Shedd, June 14, 2017)

Count 21: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Keyonta Johnson, June 16, 2017)

Count 22: Use, carrying and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Keyonta Johnson, June 16, 2017)

Count 23: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Battle, June 22, 2017)

Count 24: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Shedd, June 30, 2017)

Count 25: Use, carrying and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Shedd, June 30, 2017)

Count 26: Felon in possession of a firearm (Shedd, June 30, 2017)

Count 27: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Williams, July 10, 2017)

Count 28: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Williams, July 19, 2017)

Count 29: Possession with intent to distribute meth (Atkins, July 26, 2017)

All eight were indicted in October but the document was not unsealed until after Carlton Johnson’s arrest on Jan. 3.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

