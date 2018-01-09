Committee approved to look into new Lawton Public Safety Facility costs

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tuesday night, Lawton's City Council discussed Councilman Caleb Davis' proposal to cut costs for the Public Safety Complex.

He wanted to have a committee meet sometime this week to discuss costs saving measures, such as reducing the size of the jail and moving the fire station. After a 45 minute discussion, the council approved a committee of Jay Burk, Sean Fortenbaugh, Randy Warren and Caleb Davis to meet Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in the council chambers along with city staff.

