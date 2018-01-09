Change in policy for private trash trucks

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The change in policy for when private dump trucks can collect trash passed at Tuesday night's Lawton City Council meeting. Residents were complaining about the noise the trucks would make operating near their homes during the early hours of the morning. Now, those trucks can only operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. if the dumpster is 300 feet from a residential area.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.