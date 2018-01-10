Lawton Christian holding blood drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton Christian is hoping you'll donate and be a part of their first ever blood drive Wednesday.



Kirk Givens, one of the teachers at the high school organized the blood drive.



It will be held in the blue room at Lawton Christian Elementary.



Givens says this is a great way for people to do their part in serving the community and help save lives.

"If you have had a family member who has had an operation in need of blood or has been in an accident in need of blood, this is where the blood comes from," said Givens. "So, the area hospitals. This blood goes to our area hospitals to literally help save peoples lives, so I would really encourage you for that reason."



If you donate, you will also receive a free T-shirt.

The blood drive will be from 7:30 Wednesday morning until 1:30 pm.

It is also free and open to the community. Students wishing to give blood just have to be 16 or older.

