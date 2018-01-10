U.S. Concrete Strengthens Position In New York City With Strategic Bolt-On Acquisition

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

- Expands Company's market recovery segment in Queens -

EULESS, Texas, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) ("U.S. Concrete" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of ready-mixed concrete and aggregates in active construction markets across the country, announced today that it has acquired the assets of On Time Ready Mix Inc. ("On Time"), a ready-mixed concrete producer serving the mid- to high-rise commercial and residential segments primarily in Queens, New York. This strategic acquisition expands and strengthens U.S. Concrete's market recovery platform currently served by USC-Kings, LLC ("Kings"), allowing the Company to more effectively compete for non-union projects.

"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to investing in growth segments throughout our business and is key to the future of our very active market recovery operations," said U.S. Concrete President, CEO and Vice Chairman, William J. Sandbrook. "Integrating ready-mixed concrete producers means finding successful businesses to serve the right markets for growth. Our ability to create cost-saving, streamlined operations will enhance our customer experience and ensure Kings' continued success. I am excited to welcome the On Time employees to the U.S. Concrete family."

About U.S. Concrete, Inc.

U.S. Concrete serves the construction industry in several major markets in the United States through its two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The Company has 168 standard ready-mixed concrete plants, 17 volumetric ready-mixed concrete facilities, and 18 producing aggregates facilities. During 2016, U.S. Concrete sold approximately 8.1 million cubic yards of ready-mixed concrete and approximately 5.6 million tons of aggregates.

For more information on U.S. Concrete, visit www.us-concrete.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various forward-looking statements and information that are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements and cautions you not to rely unduly on them. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expansion of the business; the opportunities and results of our acquisitions; the prospects for growth in new and existing markets; encouraging nature of volume and pricing increases; the business levels of our existing markets; ready-mixed concrete backlog; ability to maintain our cost structure and monitor fixed costs; ability to maximize liquidity, manage variable costs, control capital spending and monitor working capital usage; and the adequacy of current liquidity. Although U.S. Concrete believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other matters: general and regional economic conditions; the level of activity in the construction industry; the ability of U.S. Concrete to complete acquisitions and to effectively integrate the operations of acquired companies; development of adequate management infrastructure; departure of key personnel; access to labor; union disruption; competitive factors; government regulations; exposure to environmental and other liabilities; the cyclical and seasonal nature of U.S. Concrete's business; adverse weather conditions; the availability and pricing of raw materials; the availability of refinancing alternatives; results of litigation; and general risks related to the industry and markets in which U.S. Concrete operates. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those expected. These risks, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in U.S. Concrete's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including U.S. Concrete's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Company Contact Information:

U.S. Concrete, Inc. Investor Relations

844-828-4774

IR@us-concrete.com

Media Contact:

Media@us-concrete.com

