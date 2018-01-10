Mayor vying for Oklahoma House seat wins GOP primary - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mayor vying for Oklahoma House seat wins GOP primary

(Photo provided by Brad Boles) (Photo provided by Brad Boles)

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A small-town mayor has a won the Republican primary for a vacant Oklahoma House seat.

GOP voters in the three counties covered by the seat elected Marlow Mayor Brad Boles as their party's nominee Tuesday in a special election. Boles won by an overwhelming margin - 82 percent to 18 percent - over Chickasha businessman Dustin Payne.

Boles will face Democrat Charles L. Murdock of Cheyenne in a special general election on March 6 to determine who fills the seat.

The District 51 House seat covers Grady, Stephens and McClain counties in southern Oklahoma. The vacancy was created by the resignation of three-term Republican Rep. Scott Biggs of Chickasha, who stepped down to accept an appointment by President Donald Trump to Farm Service Agency state director.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly