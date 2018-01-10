Mayor vying for Oklahoma House seat wins GOP primary

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A small-town mayor has a won the Republican primary for a vacant Oklahoma House seat.

GOP voters in the three counties covered by the seat elected Marlow Mayor Brad Boles as their party's nominee Tuesday in a special election. Boles won by an overwhelming margin - 82 percent to 18 percent - over Chickasha businessman Dustin Payne.

Boles will face Democrat Charles L. Murdock of Cheyenne in a special general election on March 6 to determine who fills the seat.

The District 51 House seat covers Grady, Stephens and McClain counties in southern Oklahoma. The vacancy was created by the resignation of three-term Republican Rep. Scott Biggs of Chickasha, who stepped down to accept an appointment by President Donald Trump to Farm Service Agency state director.

