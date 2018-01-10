Two women arrested on prostitution charges at Lawton massage parlor

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two women were arrested on prostitution charges in Lawton.

On January 9, 2018, an undercover operation was conducted at Angel Massage and Spa,1910 E. Gore Boulevard Suite A. A detective from the Lawton Police Department was propositioned for a sexual act in exchange of money during a massage.

Yue Yang was placed under arrest for Engaging in Prostitution and Violation of the Massage Therapy Practice Act. The owner/operator of the massage parlor, Guilian Zhang, was also present in the establishment and placed under arrest for Maintaining a House of Prostitution and Violation of the Massage Practice Act

Neither Zhang nor Yang were able to provide a valid/current license from the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering.

