LPD recovers stolen firearms

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A woman in Lawton was arrested after a search of her apartment revealed a large amount of marijuana and stolen firearms.

Lawton Police Department conducted a search warrant on January 9th and over 2,600 grams of marijuana was found inside the ShyAnn May's residence. Digital scales, baggies, mason jars that contained marijuana residue, glass bongs, a glass pipe and a silver spoon that contained cocaine residue and 21 ecstasy pills were also located.

Four firearms and multiple bullets were recovered. Three out of the four guns were confirmed to be stolen.

ShyAnn May was booked in on charges of Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felon, possession of stolen property, possession of schedule II narcotics and maintaining a dwelling for sale of CDS.

