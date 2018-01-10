Truck catches fire and causes grass fire in Eastern Comanche Cou - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Truck catches fire and causes grass fire in Eastern Comanche County

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
The incident began when this truck caught fire, it then spread to the nearby grass and burned about five acres. (Source KSWO) The incident began when this truck caught fire, it then spread to the nearby grass and burned about five acres. (Source KSWO)
A small grass fire was caused by the truck which was burning on Baseline Road in eastern Comanche County. (Source KSWO) A small grass fire was caused by the truck which was burning on Baseline Road in eastern Comanche County. (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A farm truck caught on fire and started a grass fire on Wednesday in Comanche County.

The fire sparked around noon a quarter mile west of the Hulen Fire Department on Baseline Road. Hulen, Bethel and Cox's Store Fire Departments responded to the call. About five acres and a truck burned.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-10 17:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-11 15:26:36 GMT

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Major shift as Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement

    Major shift as Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement

    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:10 AM EST2018-01-11 11:10:34 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:25 AM EST2018-01-11 15:25:47 GMT

    The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.

    The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.

  • Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims; death toll at 17

    Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims; death toll at 17

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:50 AM EST2018-01-11 07:50:52 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:25 AM EST2018-01-11 15:25:39 GMT

    The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found. 

    The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly