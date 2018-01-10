Truck catches fire and causes grass fire in Eastern Comanche County

A small grass fire was caused by the truck which was burning on Baseline Road in eastern Comanche County. (Source KSWO)

The incident began when this truck caught fire, it then spread to the nearby grass and burned about five acres. (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A farm truck caught on fire and started a grass fire on Wednesday in Comanche County.

The fire sparked around noon a quarter mile west of the Hulen Fire Department on Baseline Road. Hulen, Bethel and Cox's Store Fire Departments responded to the call. About five acres and a truck burned.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.