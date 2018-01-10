Suspect leads police on high-speed chase through SW OK

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Court complaints have been filed against a man believed to have led police on a high-speed chase through southwest Oklahoma.

Around 10:00 a.m. on January 9th, a Lawton police officer clocked a 2015 Chevy Spark traveling ten miles over the speed limit near NW 78th Street and Rogers Lane.

LPD attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect accelerated over 100 mph while entering US 62 westbound.

Cache PD picked up the suspect and continued to pursue the vehicle at speeds near 115 mph. The suspect was lost on a gravel road headed towards Meers. A Cache police officer says there was a passenger in the vehicle as well but that person was slumped down in the seat out of her sight. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north on SH277.

A Cache officer was able to identify the driver as Charles Payne Jr. Payne had a revoked and expired driver's license and also had multiple warrants for his arrest through Grady and Jefferson Counties. The registration of the vehicle was also expired.

Court complaints have been filed on Charles Payne Jr. for speeding, eluding police by motor vehicle, driving under revocation and registration expired.

