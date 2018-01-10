Suspect in Monday shooting arrested in Lawton

More information has been released in the shooting and robbery which happened Monday morning at a gentleman's club west of Lawton.
One man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot during an incident on Monday morning. Sources tell 7News the incident began near the Cowgirls Gentleman's Club west of Lawton where the victim was originally shot. The injured man ended up at the Stripes convenience store at 67th and Cache Road in Lawton. At some point, the vehicle he was driving was damaged. Our crew on scene Monday morning witnessed a vehicle being looked at by law enforcement which had front end da...
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
Australians turned to snap photos as an ominous-looking cloud hovered over Sydney this week.
