Suspect in Monday shooting arrested in Lawton

One man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot during an incident on Monday morning. Sources tell 7News the incident began near the Cowgirls Gentleman's Club west of Lawton where the victim was originally shot. The injured man ended up at the Stripes convenience store at 67th and Cache Road in Lawton. At some point, the vehicle he was driving was damaged. Our crew on scene Monday morning witnessed a vehicle being looked at by law enforcement which had front end da...

More information has been released in the shooting and robbery which happened Monday morning at a gentleman's club west of Lawton.

A CCSO vehicle blocks the entrance to Cowgirls west of Lawton after a man was reportedly shot there after an early morning incident on Monday. (Source KSWO)

Jamal Smith was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being spotted by a Lawton police officer in the 2500 block of J Ave. He is a suspect in the shooting and robbery of a man on Monday morning. (Source CCDC)

A suspect in the Monday morning shooting and robbery at the Cowgirls club west of Lawton was arrested by Lawton Police on Wednesday afternoon.

24-year-old Jamal Latiff Smith, Jr. was arrested after being spotted riding a bicycle in the 2500 block of SW J Ave.

LPD was in the area on another incident after they had attempted to pull over a Jeep which had possible stolen license plates. The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and police flooded the area searching for him. LPD was unable to locate that individual, but a short time later, an officer was driving around the area keeping an eye out for that suspect and spotted Smith riding his bike. Smith matched the description given by the Comanche County Sheriff's Department in connection to Monday's incident. The officer stopped Smith and, after confirming his identity, was able to take him into custody without incident.

Smith was arrested on two warrants including 1st Degree Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He was transferred to the custody of the sheriff's department.

We have not received an update on the victim in Monday's shooting.

