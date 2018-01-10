Lawton Christian School hosts blood drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Christian School held a blood drive today.



This is the first time they have done this in a long time but they hope this will remind students and their families the importance of giving blood. It was open to the public 16 years of age and older.

LCS teacher Kirk Givens wants to remind people to not be scared of giving blood.

“If you had a family member who has had an operation and needed blood or an accident, this is where the blood comes from. This blood goes to our area hospitals to help save lives.”

If you did not get the chance to donate today, you can go to the Oklahoma Blood Institute on A Avenue. Head on over to obi.org to find their hours and information on mobile blood drives.

