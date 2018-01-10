Lawton man wanted for kidnapping

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A warrant for felonious kidnapping has been issued for Lawton man.

READ MORE: Lawton Police continue search for man reported missing

David Michael Bebout is wanted for taking his brother, who is in Oklahoma State custody, from Community Access on December 26th, 2017. Bebout is accused of forcibly seizing and confining the victim against his will.

A care provider reported the crime. According to the witness, following a small physical altercation Bebout took the victim without permission. This is not the first time that an incident like this involving Bebout has occurred.

Bebout bond is set at $100,000. If convicted, he faces up to twenty years in prison.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.