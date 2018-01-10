More information released in Monday morning shooting, robbery at Cowgirls club

One man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot during an incident on Monday morning. Sources tell 7News the incident began near the Cowgirls Gentleman's Club west of Lawton where the victim was originally shot. The injured man ended up at the Stripes convenience store at 67th and Cache Road in Lawton. At some point, the vehicle he was driving was damaged. Our crew on scene Monday morning witnessed a vehicle being looked at by law enforcement which had front end da...

One man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot during an incident on Monday morning. Sources tell 7News the incident began near the Cowgirls Gentleman's Club west of Lawton where the victim was originally shot. The injured man ended up at the Stripes convenience store at 67th and Cache Road in Lawton. At some point, the vehicle he was driving was damaged. Our crew on scene Monday morning witnessed a vehicle being looked at by law enforcement which had front end da...

A suspect in the Monday morning shooting and robbery at the Cowgirls club west of Lawton was arrested by Lawton Police on Wednesday afternoon. 24-year-old Jamal Latiff Smith, Jr. was arrested after being spotted riding a bicycle in the 2500 block of SW J Ave. LPD was in the area on another incident after they had attempted to pull over a Jeep which had possible stolen license plates. The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and police flooded the area searching for him. LPD...

A suspect in the Monday morning shooting and robbery at the Cowgirls club west of Lawton was arrested by Lawton Police on Wednesday afternoon. 24-year-old Jamal Latiff Smith, Jr. was arrested after being spotted riding a bicycle in the 2500 block of SW J Ave. LPD was in the area on another incident after they had attempted to pull over a Jeep which had possible stolen license plates. The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and police flooded the area searching for him. LPD...

Jamal Smith was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being spotted by a Lawton police officer in the 2500 block of J Ave. He is a suspect in the shooting and robbery of a man on Monday morning. (Source CCDC)

Jamal Smith was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being spotted by a Lawton police officer in the 2500 block of J Ave. He is a suspect in the shooting and robbery of a man on Monday morning. (Source CCDC)

A CCSO vehicle blocks the entrance to Cowgirls west of Lawton after a man was reportedly shot there after an early morning incident on Monday. (Source KSWO)

More information has been released in the shooting and robbery which happened Monday morning at a gentleman's club west of Lawton.

According to court documents, the victim is the manager of the Cowgirls Club and lives in an apartment on the property behind the club. The suspect, Jamal Smith, reportedly was seen knocking on the door of the apartment around 8:30 a.m. the morning of the incident.

About 30 minutes later, the victim showed up at 67th and Cache Road in Lawton at a convenience store. He was bleeding from the top of the head, his leg was broken "from the knee to the foot" and he had a gunshot wound to the chin. He allegedly identified Smith as his attacker and said he "physically broke my leg."

Investigators found evidence at the scene including a safe which had been rummaged through and the video surveillance camera recorder which had been taken from the scene.

Smith was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon by Lawton Police who spotted him riding a bike in the 2500 block of SW J Ave.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.