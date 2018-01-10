Car impounded after suspect flees in foot chase

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police have impounded a vehicle following a traffic stop and foot pursuit this morning.

LPD attempted to pull over a vehicle with a possible stolen license plate this morning. According to authorities, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot around 25th Street and I Avenue.

Officers surrounded the area but were unable to find the suspect. The Jeep he was driving has been impounded.

