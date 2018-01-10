Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen Aerogels") today announced that it will present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Presenting for management will be Donald R. Young, President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels, and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer of Aspen Aerogels. A live audio webcast and a replay of the company's presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures innovative, high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets where thermal energy efficiency is at a premium and Aspen's products offer unique value. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen Aerogels manufactures its Cryogel®, Pyrogel® and Spaceloft® products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-to-present-at-the-20th-annual-needham-growth-conference-300581065.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



