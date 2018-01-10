Popular Stephens County road getting makeover

The popular road has been severely damaged by floods, but is now getting a makeover. (Source KSWO)

CENTRAL HIGH, OK (KSWO) - A popular hang out spot in Central High known as Rock Bottom is getting a makeover. It's located on Blackburn Road and 4 Mile Road in Stephens County west of Marlow.

Over the past two years, heavy rain and flooding caused part of the road to erode and crumble making it dangerous and unpassable. It has become a hazard for people to use and drive across. Thanks to FEMA, the road will soon be open again.

"We lost about three quarters of a roadway over on the west side," said County Commissioner David McCarley. "We've had two vehicles go off the edge of this. They've run by the barricades and went off the side. There was a family with two young children and then there were two other men in a pickup. It's a safety issue. We have to get this corrected and make it passable again."

McCarley, the County Commissioner for District 1, has been working on the project. A professional engineering group was hired to design a new low water crossing passage and the $700,000 project is being funded by FEMA.

"They will go ahead and finish putting the rip rap on the west side. They will make a concrete crossing across the creek. The water will be channeled through the pipes. Now during the flood stage it will just rise above it to go over and back down and cross the path," said McCarley.

Their number one goal is public safety and getting it back open for people to use.

"Because it's been closed since June 12th of 2016. There's not a bus that travels through here. But for all the locals and the farmers they're having to go around because they can't get through here and that's our main goal. Hopefully this won't happen again," said McCarley.

Construction started back in December and is expected to be complete sometime in the next month.

