OK Board of Health: Legalizing marijuana is an added burden on the agency

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Board of Health says if medical marijuana is legalized in the state, it would put a burden on an agency that's already facing a lot of other problems.

This comes after a meeting yesterday in which board members talked about problems that led the agency to misspend around $30-million. They say part of the problem that led to the misuse of funds was an outdated computer system. The board hopes to create a new system to make reporting of funds easier.

If voters approve of medical marijuana, it would then go to the health board to implement, something that interim commissioner Preston Doerflinger says would be impossible given the agency's current situation.

"This agency is not equipped frankly to take on that task as its prescribed currently."

The results of an internal investigation into misspending by the agency will not be made available to the public. Doerflinger said he could not comment on the state of the investigation.

A vote on medical marijuana is set to be on the ballot in June.

