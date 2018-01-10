Shamrock Financial Wins the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Award for the Fourth Time in a Row

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Shamrock Financial Corporation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For an amazing fourth consecutive time, Shamrock Financial has won the National Best and Brightest Companies to work for in the Nation Award. Given by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), this award celebrates those companies across the United States that consistently show their dedication to excellence.

This is especially exceptional since Shamrock Financial is the only mortgage lender in the list of 101 Best and Brightest - National Division - to receive this award.

To determine the winners of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For™ 2017 awards, two surveys were used. The first dealt with employees' thoughts and observations about their workplace. The second was for Human Resources about how well the business' policies match the experience of their employees. Areas of consideration include employee advancement and human resource policies. Contenders were assessed in categories such as employee retention, corporate communication, education, diversity, workplace excellence, and work-life balance.

Shamrock Financial has designed and endorsed corporate training for every employee associated with their New England business, regardless of position. For instance, employees can learn about the mortgage lending industry, understand about new social media trends, and hone their client communication skills using a variety of streams. These include face-to-face training, online webinars, and workshops. Yet education is not restricted solely to in-house employees. Real estate agents and referral partners can also take seminars, among other modes of education. These help them learn about marketing techniques, sales strategies, and the developments in the local economy. Furthermore, Shamrock ensures that employees, real estate agents, and referral partners can refresh their knowledge on demand. They can view any of the free e-Books, blog posts, or videos that are frequently uploaded to its comprehensive website.

Shalimar Albanese, Director of Marketing & Client Delight, declared, "I am beyond excited that Shamrock has won this award for the fourth year running. It is no wonder that we are the only mortgage lender on the current list. After all, our dedicated employees always strive to offer the best service and communication to each and every one of our clients. I am proud that their dedication to success is acknowledged yet again."

Founded in 1996, the NABR helps to create, maintain, and advance a collaborative and diverse workplace. This is where businesses study, understand, and then apply current trends to internal policies to further the business, employees, and clients.

The complete list of the Brightest and Best Companies to Work For 2017 award winners is available for review from their website.

About Shamrock Financial

Founded in 1989, Shamrock Financial is a privately owned direct mortgage lender licensed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Virginia, and Florida.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12684959

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shamrock-financial-wins-the-national-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for-award-for-the-fourth-time-in-a-row-300581074.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



