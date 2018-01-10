Duncan lottery winner revealed

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The name of the Duncan woman who won three-million dollars through the Oklahoma Mega Millions Lottery has been released.

According to the Oklahoma Lottery Commission, Ruth Johnson said she almost fainted when she learned she won.

Johnson and her husband both bought tickets, but hers was the winning ticket.

She grew up on a farm and plans to buy land and remodel her home with the money she won.

After taxes, she'll take home $2.1 million.

