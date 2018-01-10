Committee meets about public safety facility

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A committee formed at Tuesday’s Lawton City Council meeting met for the first time Wednesday to discuss the public safety facility.

Councilman Caleb Davis said they talked about the proposed fire station and made a plan for each committee member to get a quote from a contractor on how much it would cost to build a new fire truck bay next to Central Fire Station. They'll use those numbers to see if it's worth possibly changing the contract they're already in.

Davis said they also talked about the proposed jail, but ran out of time so they're planning on meeting again Thursday at 5:30 p.m..

