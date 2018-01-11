Fire sparks at Lawton home

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
Australians turned to snap photos as an ominous-looking cloud hovered over Sydney this week.
Australians turned to snap photos as an ominous-looking cloud hovered over Sydney this week.