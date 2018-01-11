Fire sparks at Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Officials are investigating an overnight house fire in Lawton.

It happened in the 700 block of NW 21st Street.

Crews were called there around 12:45 Thursday morning.

Lawton fire officials say the home is unlivable as a result.

They said there was one person in the house at the time when the fire broke out on the south side of the home.

Authorities say he made it out unharmed, and was arrested by Lawton Police Department on an unrelated warrant.

It's not clear what caused the blaze at this time.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.