Altus Police investigate drive-by shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning on the 500 block of West Liveoak.

The victim’s vehicle and home were damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Investigators collected several shell casings but have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Altus Police Department or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-tips (8477).

