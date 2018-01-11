Lawton house fire leads to felony warrant arrest

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An early morning house fire led to the arrest of a man on a felony warrant.

A house fire was reported just after midnight on January 11th in the 700 block of NW 21st Street.

Christopher Copley, the residence, was out of the house when police arrived. Copley told police that when he woke up and his house was full of smoke.

Fire Marshals found several camp fuel cans. The fire is believed to have started in that area of the house.

Copley was arrested for an outstanding Comanche County felony warrant for burglary in the second degree.

Lawton fire officials say the home is unlivable as a result.

