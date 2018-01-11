18-wheeler flips on Rogers Lane overpass

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) - High winds are to blame for a semi rollover on Rogers Lane this afternoon. A semi-truck has rolled over on the overpass from U.S. 62 leading to Rogers Lane.

Police say the driver of the semi was exiting off the highway onto the east bound ramp when winds picked up, the semi flipped.

The trailer was empty and the driver was checked out and is okay.

The crash caused the east bound ramp to be closed for over two hours.

