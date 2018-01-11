2 people hospitalized, dog dies after house fire in Lawton

The Lawton Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 15th and Summit around noon on Thursday afternoon.

First reports said there was flames showing from the front side of the structure when the first trucks arrived. Smoke was being propelled across Lee Blvd. by very strong north winds until firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire and were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. A dog was killed in the fire.

The Lawton Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene. The fire started in the living room of the home. We are waiting for more information on the fire from his office.

